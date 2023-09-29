Lane closures on SPID scheduled for Sunday and Monday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a press release from TxDOT, all main lanes on eastbound SPID (SH 358) between Ayers Street and Airline Road will be closed on Sunday and Monday nights (October 1, 2) for sign and pavement work between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Traffic will be diverted to the eastbound frontage road. Drivers will be able to enter the main lanes once past the work zones.

Drivers are urged to slow down in the work zones and watch out for workers and equipment.

