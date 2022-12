If the Nueces river bridge is part of your commute, get ready for some delays.

Two of the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 will close on that bridge beginning Thursday night at nine.

The lanes will remain closed until 6 a.m. Friday.

TxDOT is closing the lanes as part of the Nueces river bridge reconstruction project.

The Labonte Park exit will remain open.

Drivers are asked to keep an eye out for construction workers and equipment.