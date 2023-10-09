Lake Placid Estates residents are concerned after recent car break-ins

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A burglary that occured on Thursday, Sept. 28, in a residential area near Saratoga and Rod Field left many residents concerned for their safety.

HOA president of Lake Placid Estates and a neighborhood resident Cindy Mora said that the situation is concerning.

Mora said that, in Lake Placid Estates in Saratoga Boulevard, five cars have been broken into and one car was even stolen.

"You do not know if they are capable of breaking into your house in the middle of the night when you are sleeping that is my biggest worry," Mora said. "Or if they break into my house when I am not home and I have animals and I am always worried about my animals so that is a major concern," She said.

The vehicle was recovered by Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) officers the next day at an apartment complex.

Mora said the neighborhood is supposed to be a gated community but the gates have not been working for several months now.

"This is how these individuals got into the neighborhood, but what we are finding is that even when we have our gates closed they will break them to get into the neighborhoods so I do not really know what the solution is," she said.

Mora said since the gate has been broken multiple times, HOA cannot cover the costs of fixing the gates, which can be around $11,000.

Mora encourages all residents to be vigilant and stay connected to report any suspicious activity they see to authorities.

"Get security cameras and security systems, most of the people in my neighborhood do," she said. "I called the Corpus Christi Police Department and asked for additional patrols just to kind of get us past this problem that we are having."

Police reports have been filed and CCPD said this is now an ongoing investigation.

