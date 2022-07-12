Lake levels hit 40 percent as drought continues on

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As of today, the lake levels at Choke Canyon are at 36.1 percent, and Lake Corpus Christi is at 50.9 percent, for a combined total of 40 percent.

The following Stage 1 Drought restrictions continue to be in effect:

-Residents can use their irrigation system only once a week, on residents’ trash collection days, before 10:00 a.m. and after 6:00 p.m.

-City crews will prioritize response to repairs and leaks

-The City will monitor Stage 1 compliance

During Stage 1, commercial car washes and landscape nurseries are not impacted. Residents are encouraged to follow these water-conscious conservation measures:

-Avoid water run-off on streets and sidewalks

-Check for water leaks around your home

-Wash full loads in your laundry and dishwasher

“It is imperative that, as a community, we all do our part to conserve water by adhering to the Stage 1 water restrictions,” Mayor Paulette Guajardo said. “We have shown our resiliency and ability to step up and take care of our precious water reserves during previous droughts, and I know we can do this again. I applaud each of you for doing your part to conserve water.”

“Our Corpus Christi Water team members continue to work around the clock to produce and deliver high-quality water to our Coastal Bend region,” City Manager Peter Zanoni said. “We all need to do our part to conserve water and be mindful of the severe drought that is gripping our water resources. I urge the community to continue following our Stage 1 water use drought restrictions that I enacted a month ago with Mayor Guajardo and City Council's concurrence.”

To learn more about water conservation and find other helpful resources, visit www.cctexas.com/conserve [cctexas.com].

