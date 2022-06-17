Labor workers needed to complete finishing touches on new Mary Carroll High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the new school year approaching, efforts to finish up the new Mary Carroll High School continues.

As KRIS 6 News has reported, the new campus is being built at the corner of Saratoga Blvd. and Kostoryz Rd. and is expected to open in August.

Right now, L.K. Jordan, a professional staffing agency, is searching for 30 general labor workers to help with the finishing touches.

Beginning June 27 through July 30, workers will help with various tasks, including loading and unloading truckloads of desks.

Labor workers are guaranteed an 8 to 10 hour work day, with $15 an hour.

L.K. Jordan staff tell KRIS 6 News anyone can apply for for these positions and encourage recent graduates to consider this summer job.

"This would be a good opportunity for them" said staffing supervisor Denise Cox. "Evem if maybe they're waiting to go to college in the fall and they need a summer job. This would be the perfect opportuniy for them to help out."

Call 361-814-9700 for more information.