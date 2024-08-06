Labor union president accused of embezzling from Corpus Christi labor union appears in federal court

CORPUS CHRISTI — A labor union president made an appearance in federal court Tuesday charged with embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a local labor union.

Robert Cirilo attended his bond hearing via zoom from a detention center in Robstown.

Federal prosecutors allege Cirilo embezzled over $280,000 from the United Steelworkers Local 13-1647.

He is accused of using a union debit card to make about 430 unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals.

He was arrested on Monday August 5, charged with 13 counts of wire fraud and one count of embezzlement from a labor organization.

Cirilo could face up to 20 years for each wire fraud count and up to five years for embezzlement if he's convicted.

United States Magistrate Judge Jason Libby ordered Cirilo have no contact with any victims in the case, possess no firearms and receive regular drug testing.

His bond was set at $30,000 and he is expected to be arraigned on August 9 at 10:30 a.m.

