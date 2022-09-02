Labor Day Weekend brings last chance for tourist spots to make their money

As prices at the pump slightly decline, local business owners are preparing for a large crowd decline as summer comes to an end.

Over on The Island — Salty Dolphin Tiki Bar has come up with a few ways to attract more customers -- by discounting their golf cart rentals, and offering live music through Monday.

After this busy weekend, the staff has a plan to keep business going during the winter months.

"And then we have heaters and stuff for when it gets cold, and we put in the windows and close the doors,” said bartender Miranda Cabrera.

Employees say even after Labor Day Weekend, an outdoor bar such as theirs is able to keep its doors open year-round because of regular customers and Winter Texans.