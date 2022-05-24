Watch
La Retama Central Library announces lineup for free summer events

20190713_205017.jpg
Patricia Herrera (La Retama Library) <br/><br/>
Kick off your summer fun! The La Retama Central Library announces a summer-long schedule of free special events for all ages beginning Saturday, June 4 and running through Saturday, August 27.<br/><br/>
20190713_205017.jpg
Posted at 6:05 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 19:34:31-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With summer around the corner, the La Retama Central Library will host a series of free events including costume contests, arts and crafts sessions, dance lessons, and writing workshops for children of all ages.

The free events begin on Saturday, June 4 and run through Saturday, August 27. Organizers say select classes require registration, so contact the library at 361-826-7055 for more information.

La Retama Library features a large Children's Department, with custom artwork and several exhibits throughout the space. The library spotlights a wide array of children's books ranging from early readers to more advanced learners.

For a complete list of events scheduled at all city libraries, visit www.cctexas.com/library.

Summer schedule of free events:

Saturday, June 4 – A Faire at the Library, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • Meet and Greets with local authors
  • Writing Workshops (Creative Writing and Self-Publishing)
  • Cosplay Costume Contest (Categories: Anime, Period Piece, Superhero, Supervillain)
  • Swordfight Demonstrations by the Shire of the Seawinds

Saturday, June 11 – Maker’s Day, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • Art Show with Hand-Crafted Items
  • World-Wide Knit in Public Day (Yarn Dyeing, Wreath Making, Paint Pouring, Sewing)

Saturday, July 30 – Back to Stranger Things, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

  • Crafts, Games, Live Music, Costume Contest
  • Ages 12 and up

Saturday, August 27 – Bridgerton Ball, 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

  • Live Music, Ballroom Dance Lessons, Crafting Classes, Market-Place Shopping, Tea and Scones, Costume Contest - 'Who will be named Diamond of the Sea?'
  • Ages 16 and up
Summer Flyer.png

