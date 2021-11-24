La Palmera stores and restaurants closing for Thanksgiving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — La Palmera has announced that their restaurants and stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Several stores and restaurants will have extended hours for Black Friday the day after.
Here is a breakdown of those extended hours:
Opening at 5 a.m.
JCPenney (closing 10 p.m.)
Opening at 6 a.m.
Macy's (closing midnight)
Ulta (closing 11 p.m.)
Opening at 7 a.m.
Aeropostale
Bath & Body Works
BoxLunch
Buckle (closing 10 p.m.)
Chick-fil-A
Claire's
Crocs
Firestone
Footaction
Hollister (closing 10 p.m.)
Hot Topic
Michel's Perfume Shoppe
PacSun
Piercing Pagoda
PINK
Soma Intimates
Torrid
Victoria's Secret
Opening at 8 a.m.
Carter's (closing 10 p.m.)
Champs
Footlocker
Journeys
Journeys Kidz
Kay Jewelers
Kids Footlocker
Lane Bryant
Lovisa
OshKosh B'gosh (closing 10 p.m.)
T-Mobile
Opening at 9 a.m.
Aman's Jewelers
The Children's Place
Dillard's (closing 8 p.m.)
Forever 21
Francesca's
Hallmark
Kendra Scott
Laiba Jewelers
MAC (closing 8 p.m.)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Tillys
Vans (closing 10 p.m.)