Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

La Palmera Corpus Christi to host 'Hundred Dollar Hunt'

La Palmera Corpus Christi
Courtesy of La Palmera Corpus Christi<br/>
La Palmera Corpus Christi
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 15:23:57-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, June 22, La Palmera Corpus Christi will be hosting an indoor Hundred Dollar scavenger hunt.

The first-place winner will take home a $100 La Palmera Gift Card, and second and third-place winners will win a $50 and $25 gift card.

The first clue to the Hundred Dollar Hunt will be posted on La Palmera's Facebook event page at 6 p.m.

Participants must solve the clue to find a hidden QR code with clues.

There will be a total of ten clues, each with a QR code that reveals a piece of a secret message.

Once all ten clues are discovered and put together to reveal the final message, there will be a winner!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections