KRIS 6 Sunrise live from Sandfest 2022

Sandfest 2022 is officially underway in Port Aransas.

The event is the largest native sand sculpting contest in the United States. It also helps raise money for scholarships and local charity donations.

In October 2021, after the event was canclled due to COVID-19 one year prior, organizers said they raised over $400,000.

KRIS 6 sunrise anchor Sierra Pizarro spent the morning on the beach for a preview on what you can expect.

Tickets for ages 13 and up are $20, while tickets for ages 6-12 are $5. Any children aged 5 and under are free.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here. For more information on Sandfest, click here.