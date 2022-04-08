Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

2022 Texas Sandfest is officially open on Port Aransas beach

Entry gate, parking are at marker #9
Posted at 1:33 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 14:41:34-04

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — A sandy 25-year-old tradition is back to life in Port Aransas.

The 2022 Texas Sandfest is rolled out and ready to welcome thousands.

Day one of the three-day event starts Friday and ends Sunday night near beach marker 9. Texas Sandfest hours are 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wristbands are sold for entry to Sandfest.

Attendees aged 13 and older get in for $20, ages 6-12 get in for $5, and ages 5 and below are free.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections