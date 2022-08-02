KRIS 6 News travels to California to see how U.S. Marines are made

Tuesday is the first of KRIS 6 News’ weeklong look at how United States Marines are made.

Sunrise anchor Sierra Pizarro and photojournalist Alexis Montalbo were invited to participate in the U.S. Marines Educators' Workshop in San Diego, California, after Sierra and her Sunrise co-anchor Paulo Salazar were invited to apply for the opportunity in December while working closely with Coastal Bend Marines during the Toys for Tots program.

Every year, community leaders from across the country are invited to learn about career opportunities offered by the U.S. Marine Corps, and Sierra and Alexis are getting an inside look while attending the second-to-last workshop of the year.

There are about 20 people in the group – all of them are Texans. Two of them are from the Coastal Bend: one is a college-and-career specialist from CCISD; the other is an early-college advisor from Riviera ISD, Elias Arredondo.

"I'm excited about it,” he said. “As a veteran -- I am prior military – not a Marine, but in the Army, but I'm excited about the opportunity that helps me gain knowledge to answer questions from my students."

Marine Corps Educators Workshop helps create Marines

The day will begin with breakfast at 6 a.m. Pacific time, and then the group will move on to a combat fitness test later in the day, and a recruiting brief.

It will be a mentally and physically challenging experience, as the group learns the recruitment process firsthand, so that information can prepare the next generation of Marines.