KRIS 6 News social media platforms to observe 21 minutes of silence

KRIS 6 News, along with newsrooms statewide such as the Dallas Morning News, The Texas Tribune, NBC DFW Channel 5, KSAT 12 and others are observing 21 minutes of silence on social media platforms beginning at noon to commemorate the 21 lives lost in last week's Uvalde mass shooting.

The public is welcome to participate.

Nineteen students and two teachers died in the attack. Their names were: