Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

KRIS 6 News social media platforms to observe 21 minutes of silence

Untitled design (9).png
KRIS 6 News
Untitled design (9).png
Posted at 11:59 AM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 13:21:31-04

KRIS 6 News, along with newsrooms statewide such as the Dallas Morning News, The Texas Tribune, NBC DFW Channel 5, KSAT 12 and others are observing 21 minutes of silence on social media platforms beginning at noon to commemorate the 21 lives lost in last week's Uvalde mass shooting.

The public is welcome to participate.

Nineteen students and two teachers died in the attack. Their names were:

Makenna Lee ElrodLayla Salazar
Jackie CasaresEva Mireles
Alithia RamirezAmerie Jo Garza
Maranda MathisIrma Garcia
Nevaeh BravoXavier Lopez
Tess Marie MataEliahna 'Ellie' Amyah Garcia
Eliahna A. TorresAnnabell Guadalupe Rodriguez
Uziyah GarciaMaite Yuleana Rodriguez
Jailah Nicole SilgueroAlexandra 'Lexi' Aniyah Rubio
Rojelio TorresJayce Carmelo Luevanos
Jose Manuel Flores Jr.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections