KRIS 6 News Anchor Pat Simon announces his departure

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — After two years of delivering the evening news to the Coastal Bend, Pat Simon is leaving KRIS 6 News on August 4, 2023.

During his time with KRIS 6, Simon has primarily covered stories impacting our veterans and their families. His “Veterans in Focus” stories were recognized with two prestigious Murrow Awards and three Emmy Award nominations.

Simon’s documentary “Summer of ‘42: The Coastal Bend Goes to War” was also recognized with a Murrow Award and a Texas Broadcast News Award.

Simon’s leadership and reporting for the 6 I Team special project “Facing Danger,” spotlighting dangerous wrong-way driving on the Harbor Bridge, led to exit ramp closures by the Texas Department of Transportation and helped save countless lives.

“I feel so blessed and humbled to have had this opportunity to serve the Coastal Bend community. I will miss you all,” said Simon, who is moving back to Charleston, West Virginia, to reprise his role as Evening Anchor at WOWK-TV.

During Simon's time in the Coastal Bend, he honored countless veterans throughout the community, delivering their life stories with empathy and sentiment.

“Pat has done a great job for KRIS-TV and the Coastal Bend. He embodied all of E.W. SCRIPPS’ values. His on-air work is only matched by the commitment and passion he demonstrated for Journalism, which has served as an example to those who have worked with him. We will miss him but wish him well with his new role in West Virginia,” KRIS Communications General Manager Ramón Piñeda said.

Everyone here at KRIS 6 News sends our best wishes to Pat Simon as he embarks on this new journey in his life. Upward and onward, Pat!

