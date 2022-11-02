KRIS 6 Angels: Rajan Ahuja

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas is a time for giving, and one Corpus Christi man makes it a goal to ensure every child feels special during the Holidays.

"Whatever we can do to make someone else's life better, we should all do that," said Rajan Ahuja, who collects bikes for the community.

Rajan Ahuja is a man of many titles. He is a board member of the American Heart Association and the President of Foster Angels of South Texas, among other organizations.

Ahuja took it upon himself to collect new and used bikes to donate during the Christmas season.

"Whoever needs it can have it, whether it is Child Protective Services or the Purple Door or Metro Ministries. I just gave it a shot at it, and it turns out, the first year I collected 40 bikes, and last year I collected 82 bikes," said Rajan Ahuja. collects bikes for community

Ahuja has worked closely with these organizations to make sure every single child in our area has a chance to enjoy a bike and receive a gift during the Holidays.

"My motto is none of us can save the world, but we can do our part. If you do yours and I do my little part, then others may see it, and they may do it," said Ahuja.

These selfless actions are exactly why Rajan Ahuja is a KRIS 6 Angel.

If you would like to nominate someone, head to our website at www.kristv.com and hit the Angels tab.

