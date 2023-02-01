KRIS 6 Angels: Coastal Bend Quilt and Needlework Guild

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We here at KRIS 6 News make it our mission to recognize those who are striving to give back and make a difference in the Coastal Bend.

Today's KRIS 6 Angels recipient is an organization putting smiles on faces one stitch at a time.

Everybody loves to snuggle up with a good quilt or blanket, especially when it's cold out, but for some owning a quilt may be out of reach.

The Coastal Bend Quilt and Needlework Guild has been around for decades, giving a helping hand to our community. It also connects with others organizations across the area to make and donate quilts.

For example, the guild donates quilts to the Corpus Christi Independent School District, Timmons Ministries, Driscoll Children's Hospital, and many others.

Susan Glass is the owner of the Singer Sewing Store in Corpus Christi.

"They come to our classroom once a month and just sew their hearts out. They're just wonderful people, and I am proud of them. They deserve it," said Susan Glass, Singer Sewing Store owner.

The guild hosts its quilt show on February 3 and February 4 to raise funds.

The organization will help continue making quilts to donate to the less fortunate. This is why the Coastal Bend Quilt and Needlework Guild has been selected as a KRIS 6 Angel.

