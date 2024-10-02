KRIS 6 Angel: Abigail Trevino shares her love of books with others, with her ‘Traveling Library’

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Abigail Trevino saw the need to share her love of books with others after working in school.

“I noticed that not everyone had the same access to books as I did growing up,” Abigial Trevino, Founder and Executive director of ‘The Traveling Library’ said.

Starting ‘The Traveling Library’, when she was only 19, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We started out of a small trailer, it didn’t hold very many books and then we slowly grew to the trailer we have today,” Trevino said.

Trevino says she used her entire first paycheck to help start the library, first donating her books and then receiving donations from others who wanted to help — including two of her biggest donors, Half Price Books and HEB.

“I know it's just a book, but it opens up a world of opportunities,” Trevino said.

The Traveling Library travels to three different locations once a month. One of those locations is Seashore Middle Academy on the Island.

“There is actually surprisingly a lot of schools here that don’t have libraries,” Trevino said.

This opens a new world for the students at Seashore, who are able to check out different books they wouldn’t otherwise have access to.

“We are glad we are able to help them out in that way,” Trevino said.

