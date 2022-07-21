Watch Now
Kleberg County Sheriff's Department holding a hiring event Friday morning

Posted at 11:08 AM, Jul 21, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Kleberg County Sheriff's Department is hosting a hiring event with Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend. 20 positions need to be filled and no experience is needed.

The event will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the WFSCB Kingsville Career Center at 1814 S. Brahma Boulevard in Kingsville.

Workforce will be on-site to assist with the hiring process and hiring officers will be ready to interview and hire on the spot.

