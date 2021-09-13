Kleberg County opening FEMA Dome for those needing shelter from storm

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kleberg County FEMA Dome in Kingsville will be opening at 10:30 a.m. Monday behind H.M. King High School for those needing shelter from the storm.

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid said the facility will provide a dry place for people to stay during the storm.

The county also will be providing transportation for anybody who needs a ride to the facility, Madrid said.

Please call 361-455-9402 for assistance.

And Kingsville's city landfill is the only service there that has been affected, according to Kingsville City Manager Mark McLaughlin

"We've had about two inches of rain and we don't want people's cars to get stuck," McLaughlin said. "That's why we've closed it for today."