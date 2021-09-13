Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kleberg County opening FEMA Dome for those needing shelter from storm

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo.
The FEMA Dome in Kingsville will be opening at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The FEMA Dome in Kingsville will be opening at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday
Posted at 10:17 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 12:11:15-04

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kleberg County FEMA Dome in Kingsville will be opening at 10:30 a.m. Monday behind H.M. King High School for those needing shelter from the storm.

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid said the facility will provide a dry place for people to stay during the storm.

The county also will be providing transportation for anybody who needs a ride to the facility, Madrid said.

Please call 361-455-9402 for assistance.

And Kingsville's city landfill is the only service there that has been affected, according to Kingsville City Manager Mark McLaughlin

"We've had about two inches of rain and we don't want people's cars to get stuck," McLaughlin said. "That's why we've closed it for today."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education