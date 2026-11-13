Kleberg County issues disaster declaration as upstream floodwaters reach local creeks and bridges

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid is warning residents to stay alert as floodwaters from rain earlier this week reach local creeks from upstream counties.

High water has already gone over some bridges and flooded creeks and ditches. Those bridges are barricaded.

Madrid has submitted a disaster declaration to the governor's office, with more rain expected Sunday.

For emergencies, residents should call 911. For food or shelter, call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS or Kleberg County Human Services at 361-228-1892.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

