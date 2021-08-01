Kleberg Co. Judge issues Disaster Declaration; increasing COVID-19 cases leaves bed shortage

Kleberg County's Judge Rudy Madrid has issued a Disaster Declaration for the county after being informed by local health officials from Spohn Hospital-Kleberg that the increasing COVID-19 cases are making available hospital beds scarce.

Judge Madrid says the disaster declaration is requesting immediate assistance from the state and FEMA to help supplement staff and essential ventilation equipment.

"Therefore, I am requesting that CHRISTUS SPOHN Hospital Kleberg hire all needed staff to help ensure the safety of our community. As County Judge and Emergency Manager, I hereby order that Kleberg County American Relief Money be utilized to pay for this "Emergent Request." I will be demanding reimbursement to Kleberg County from FEMA in accordance with our Disaster Declaration."

"I will stop at "NOTHING" until this request is satisfied," said Madrid in a release.