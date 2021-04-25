Kite enthusiasts fill up the coastal skies

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — It was perfect day to fly a kite on the beach Saturday, and about one hundred people from across the state got together to do just that.

Port Aransas' annual Kite Day event was postponed twice, but the weather on Saturday finally allowed kite enthusiasts to fill up coastal skies.

"You get it out on social networks, and you would be surprised how many people chime in and they want to know more about it, they want to come out and fly," said Bob Kurth, a member of the Facebook kite group Coastal Bend Flying Circus.

At the moment there are no other events planned, but you can go to the Coastal Bend Flying Circus Facebook page to stay up-to-date on any future events.