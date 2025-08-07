Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Kitchen Cops for the week of July 25th through 29th

KRIS 6
The Perfect Scores

Beachside Market
502 Burleson

Blackbeard’s On The Beach
3117 Surfside

Blue Marlin Saloon
3006 E Surfside

Divina Dulzura Bakery, a family business, is located on the corner of Staples and Timbergate.

The family, from Chile, relocated to Corpus Christi a long time ago and just opened Divina Dulzura #2.

But, you've probably already visited the Divina Dulzura #1 at the corner of Everheart and Saratoga. It's been open almost 2 years.

By the way, Divina Dulsura means divine sweetness, and that's what mom, Terry, and the family's been serving up.

You've heard the old adage if mom's happy, everybody's happy, mama's happy.

Dubai chocolate is all the rage now, but as Ricardo explained, it's just something that became popular on TikTok, and the rest, as they say, is in this strawberry Dubai.

So, congratulations to Divina del Sura and the entire Fuentes family for earning a 100 and a Perfect Score sticker from the Kitchen Cops.

How sweet it is.

Divina Dulzura Bakery
6702 S Staples

Drunkin’ Noddles
4214 S Alameda

El Vago BBQ
322 N Staples

Freddy’s Place
3113 Morgan

Gi Gi’s Pizzeria
4234 S Alameda

HEB
3500 Leopard

Hawaii Poke & Raman
4002 SPID

Matcha Konomi
110 Tarlton

Sno Ball Too
7114 Saratoga

Subway
4256 S Alameda

The Low Scores

Los Tres Potrillos
1945 Horne Rd
9 Violations
-Mold On Margarita/Pina Colada Nozzles
-Avg Score In Last 5 Inspections; 83

