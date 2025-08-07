Kitchen Cops for the week of July 25th through 29th

The Perfect Scores
Beachside Market
502 Burleson
Blackbeard’s On The Beach
3117 Surfside
Blue Marlin Saloon
3006 E Surfside
Divina Dulzura Bakery, a family business, is located on the corner of Staples and Timbergate.
The family, from Chile, relocated to Corpus Christi a long time ago and just opened Divina Dulzura #2.
But, you've probably already visited the Divina Dulzura #1 at the corner of Everheart and Saratoga. It's been open almost 2 years.
By the way, Divina Dulsura means divine sweetness, and that's what mom, Terry, and the family's been serving up.
You've heard the old adage if mom's happy, everybody's happy, mama's happy.
Dubai chocolate is all the rage now, but as Ricardo explained, it's just something that became popular on TikTok, and the rest, as they say, is in this strawberry Dubai.
So, congratulations to Divina del Sura and the entire Fuentes family for earning a 100 and a Perfect Score sticker from the Kitchen Cops.
How sweet it is.
Divina Dulzura Bakery
6702 S Staples
Drunkin’ Noddles
4214 S Alameda
El Vago BBQ
322 N Staples
Freddy’s Place
3113 Morgan
Gi Gi’s Pizzeria
4234 S Alameda
HEB
3500 Leopard
Hawaii Poke & Raman
4002 SPID
Matcha Konomi
110 Tarlton
Sno Ball Too
7114 Saratoga
Subway
4256 S Alameda
________________________________
The Low Scores
Los Tres Potrillos
1945 Horne Rd
9 Violations
-Mold On Margarita/Pina Colada Nozzles
-Avg Score In Last 5 Inspections; 83
