Kitchen Cops for the week of July 25th through 29th

The Perfect Scores

Beachside Market

502 Burleson

Blackbeard’s On The Beach

3117 Surfside

Blue Marlin Saloon

3006 E Surfside

Divina Dulzura Bakery, a family business, is located on the corner of Staples and Timbergate.

The family, from Chile, relocated to Corpus Christi a long time ago and just opened Divina Dulzura #2.

But, you've probably already visited the Divina Dulzura #1 at the corner of Everheart and Saratoga. It's been open almost 2 years.

KRIS 6

By the way, Divina Dulsura means divine sweetness, and that's what mom, Terry, and the family's been serving up.

You've heard the old adage if mom's happy, everybody's happy, mama's happy.

Dubai chocolate is all the rage now, but as Ricardo explained, it's just something that became popular on TikTok, and the rest, as they say, is in this strawberry Dubai.

So, congratulations to Divina del Sura and the entire Fuentes family for earning a 100 and a Perfect Score sticker from the Kitchen Cops.

How sweet it is.

KRIS 6

Divina Dulzura Bakery

6702 S Staples

Drunkin’ Noddles

4214 S Alameda

El Vago BBQ

322 N Staples

Freddy’s Place

3113 Morgan

Gi Gi’s Pizzeria

4234 S Alameda

HEB

3500 Leopard

Hawaii Poke & Raman

4002 SPID

Matcha Konomi

110 Tarlton

Sno Ball Too

7114 Saratoga

Subway

4256 S Alameda

The Low Scores

Los Tres Potrillos

1945 Horne Rd

9 Violations

-Mold On Margarita/Pina Colada Nozzles

-Avg Score In Last 5 Inspections; 83

