Kitchen Cops for the week of August 4th through August 8th

The Perfect Scores
B&J’s Pizza & Subs
6335 SPID
Carino’s
La Palmera Mall
Edible Arrangements
5702 S Staples
HJ Smoothie’s Creamery
La Palmera Mall
El Nuevo Chaparral
2845 S Port
Happy Tea
5433 S Staples
Vick’s Famous Hamburgers
6734 Saratoga
Whataburger Field
Main Kitchen
734 E Port
Cora’s Café
4418 Prescott
Cora's Cafe is located near the corner of Prescott and Gollihar. It isn't open for business yet, but that will happen later this year, once the renovation is complete.
For the past 2 years, Stephanie Osborne and her husband have been providing meals to the Corpus Christi Adult Day Care. Their menu includes baked chicken, rice, salad, and fruit.
However, their plans for Cora's Cafe include serving breakfast and lunch. Stephanie also expresses her desire to do something for the community, especially for the kids, after school. She's considering a game room or a space where the kids can come and hang out.
Stephanie Osborne also says that her menudo and BBQ will be worth the trip to Cora's Cafe. Congratulations to Cora's Cafe for earning their first 100 from inspectors and a sticker from the Kitchen Cops.
Ben’s Community Market
1602 Ayers
Bingo Taco @ Ayers
6046 Ayers
BUS: Bar-Under-The-Sun
702 N Chaparral
Executive Surf Club Back Bar
306 N Chaparral
Flanagan’s Downtown
417 Starr
Lazy Beach Brewing
312 N Chaparral
Mully’s Irish Pub
621 N Chaparral
Pretzel World
CC Trade Center
Rebel Toad Brewing
425 Lomax
The B List
Golden Crown
2739 S Staples
7 Violations
89
Taqueria Jalisco #4
5322 Everhart
10 Violations
-Separate Eggs From Other Products
-Use Gloves When Preparing Tacos
82
Taqueria Mi Casita
1821 Ayers
10 Violations
-Employee Washing Hands W/O Soap
-Eggs Left Out Of Cooler
81
