Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kitchen Cops for the week of August 4th through August 8th

Kitchen Cops 0814
KRIS 6 News
Kitchen Cops 0814
Kitchen Cops 2025.png
Posted

The Perfect Scores

B&J’s Pizza & Subs
6335 SPID

Carino’s
La Palmera Mall

Edible Arrangements
5702 S Staples

HJ Smoothie’s Creamery
La Palmera Mall

El Nuevo Chaparral
2845 S Port

Happy Tea
5433 S Staples

Vick’s Famous Hamburgers
6734 Saratoga

Whataburger Field
Main Kitchen
734 E Port

______________________________________________________

Cora’s Café

4418 Prescott

Cora's Cafe is located near the corner of Prescott and Gollihar. It isn't open for business yet, but that will happen later this year, once the renovation is complete.

For the past 2 years, Stephanie Osborne and her husband have been providing meals to the Corpus Christi Adult Day Care. Their menu includes baked chicken, rice, salad, and fruit.

Kitchen Cops 0814

However, their plans for Cora's Cafe include serving breakfast and lunch. Stephanie also expresses her desire to do something for the community, especially for the kids, after school. She's considering a game room or a space where the kids can come and hang out.

Stephanie Osborne also says that her menudo and BBQ will be worth the trip to Cora's Cafe. Congratulations to Cora's Cafe for earning their first 100 from inspectors and a sticker from the Kitchen Cops.

______________________________________________________

Ben’s Community Market
1602 Ayers

Bingo Taco @ Ayers
6046 Ayers

BUS: Bar-Under-The-Sun
702 N Chaparral

Executive Surf Club Back Bar
306 N Chaparral

Flanagan’s Downtown
417 Starr

Lazy Beach Brewing
312 N Chaparral

Mully’s Irish Pub
621 N Chaparral

Pretzel World
CC Trade Center

Rebel Toad Brewing
425 Lomax

____________________________________

The B List

Golden Crown
2739 S Staples
7 Violations
89

Taqueria Jalisco #4
5322 Everhart
10 Violations
-Separate Eggs From Other Products
-Use Gloves When Preparing Tacos
82

Taqueria Mi Casita
1821 Ayers
10 Violations
-Employee Washing Hands W/O Soap
-Eggs Left Out Of Cooler
81

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connecting the Coast