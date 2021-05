KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Police Department needs your help searching for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.

Investigators are searching for 37-year-old Josue Jesus Velasquez.

Police said Velasquez has an active warrant for the charge.

Velasquez is described to be about 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighing about 215 lbs.

If you have any information as to where Velasquez may be, call Detective John Greif at 361-592-4311. And please reference case #2100000061.