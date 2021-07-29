Kingsville police investigate auto-pedestrian crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Kingsville police department needs your help identifying a suspect vehicle allegedly involved in an auto-pedestrian crash earlier this month.

Authorities say a pickup truck struck a young male and failed to render aid on the 300 block of King Avenue early morning on July 16. Surveillance footage captured the truck leaving the scene, traveling westbound on the 500 block of King Avenue then north bound on 7th street.

Anyone with information over this case can contact Investigator Celinda Gonzalez with the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (361) 593-8849 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 592-4636. You can also submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers online portal at www.p3tips.com

