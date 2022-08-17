Kingsville PD to wear memorial badge for fallen officer Sherman Benys

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Police Department announced on their Facebook page they will honor one of their fallen officers with a special badge later this year.

KPD senior patrolman Sherman Benys was killed in the line of duty in November 2021.

Nearly one year later, the KPD will honor the fallen officer with a memorial badge officers have the option to wear.

KPD police chief Ricardo Torres revealed the badge in a swearing in, promotions and awards ceremony on Aug. 12, which was streamed live on Facebook.

"We are presenting the family with nine badges," Torres said at the ceremony. "Our officers also purchased these badges. Every November, for the entire month, we will wear theoe badges in honor of officer Benys. (...) We will wear them every year to remember him, so that he is never forgotten."

In addition to the badge, the Kingsville City Commission will also honor Benys with a proclamation every year before or on Nov. 4.

You can see the proclamation in the Facebook post here.

