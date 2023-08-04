Kingsville PD Chief announces retirement after almost 35 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville Police Department (KPD) has received a letter of retirement from KPD Chief Ricardo Torres, according to a KPD press release.

Torres has served the department for almost 35 years but was placed on paid administrative leave on July 11 for "violating city policies."

6 Investigates later discovered a complaint filed by a female KPD employee revealing sexual harassment and racially-charged comments made by Torres that went back as far as 2018.

KRIS 6 News reached out to Torres for a comment but were unable to reach him at that time.

City officials stated that Police Commander Bradley Lile will act as Interim Police Chief while the city of Kinsgville looks to fill the vacancy. Lile was also the officer in charge while Torres was on paid administrate leave.

