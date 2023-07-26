Kingsville kids indoor soccer league scheduled to return in August

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the new school year about to begin, the end of summer break doesn't have to mean an end to staying active. However, keeping kids active in the recent heat sounds dangerous.

The Boys and Girls Club of Kingsville (BGCK) has come up with a way to keep things rolling by changing the rules of the game with their indoor soccer league.

The league is returning for its third season. It's one of the few kids indoor soccer leagues in South Texas.

"It’s a great option," BGCK Director of Operations Jill Seals said. "They are able to stay active and healthy, but they are still in a controlled air conditioned environment in a gym. We have two gyms here and it’s a co-ed league. It’s a great option for them."

Seals said there’s about three or four different age groups with eight to ten kids on each team, depending on registration numbers. The club's goal is to have more kids register this year than their 400 players last season.

Kinley Montemayor is a returning player who’s been in the game her whole life. But she said even with a different ball and different rules, it’s all still the same fun.

"My favorite part about indoor is that I'm able to use the walls to help me score goals. In outdoors I can’t, so it’s a little more challenging for me," Montemayor said.

Montemayor also said the benefits of indoor soccer go beyond just beating the heat.

"I can stay active and have a lot of fun with my friends. I’m also excited because I get a break from school in the evenings, and it just helps me calm down after school," she said.

Players in the league will have one practice and one game a week both held in the evenings. The season will last a couple of months with eight games total. The league is open for kids ages 4-12 and registration closes Aug. 2.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.