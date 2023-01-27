Kingsville ISD's HMK Care program helps students graduate

The Texas Education Association reports Kingsville ISD’s dropout rates are higher than the state or regional average.

The TEA reports 84% of Kingsville students graduated or earned a GED in 2021, compared to the state average of 94%.

So, the HMK Care program was born, and students said its providing a much needed option from traditional school.

“And I wouldn’t come back because I be stressing and I wouldn’t be able to work or nothing, so I kind of like what was the point of being there if I cannot work,” said Alaze Gonzalez who is a student in the program.

Gonzalez is one student taking part in the program. Ode Moreno is the administrator for the program said they work with the students schedule because some may have jobs or kids.

“They have all of their classes online and the beauty of this program is you can come to CARE and get your classes done online but you can also do your classes at home,” said Moreno.

Superintendent Dr. Cissy Reynolds Perez told us students quit school because they felt overwhelmed or like no one was paying attention to what they wanted to do with their lives.

“Now for the past two years what we’ve been doing is making sure we are improving the academics of Kingsville ISD but also reaching out to those students who did drop out and bringing them back,” said Dr. Perez.

The HMK Care program which stands for commit, attain, rise, and excel has 25 students working to get back on track.

It helps students who have dropped out of school, or don’t work well in traditional high school settings.

“Ever since being in here I am able to graduate a year early,” said Ruiz.

Emily Ruiz is a senior and said the program has a huge support system, making schoolwork easier.

“And it’s helped me balance schoolwork and my own personal challenges,” said Ruiz.

Dr. Perez said they celebrate the students graduating but also planning for their future by partnering with colleges such as Texas A&M University Kingsville.

“We’ve also partnered with Coastal Bend College and Del Mar to see ok what is a pathway they can have once they’ve completed their diploma,” said Dr. Perez.

“I am graduating a year early, so that helps a lot because after I graduate, I want to move to Corpus and go to school for cosmetology,” said Gonzalez.

If you are interested in the program click here.

