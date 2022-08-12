Kingsville ISD looking ahead following improvement in TEA accountability rating

KINGSVILLE, Texas — School report cards are now out.

The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for the 2021-22 school year.

School districts across the state are rated based by student academic performance.

The Kingsville Independent School District was among several school districts eager to receive their scores.

The last time they received a rating was in 2018, with a score of 57.

In 2019, they did not receive a rating due to some irregularities and they never received a score in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kingsville ISD earned a 78 score for last school year.

While the school district still has work to do, superintendent Dr. Cissy Reynolds-Perez told KRIS 6 News they're proud of the progress they've made given the obstacles and changes they've faced over the last few years.

"Considering we went through COVID, I cannot thank our staff and teachers enough," said Reynolds-Perez.

