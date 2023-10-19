Kingsville ISD families concerned with delay of last years hardcover yearbook

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A yearbook is something that for many may seem like a simple book, but for others it’s something that holds eternal memories.

Parents in Kingsville Independent School District are wondering how they will be able to look back on those memories without access to their 2022-2023 - as in the previous school year - yearbook.

Robin Mitchell is a parent of an 11th grader at H.M. King High School.

Mitchell said she and a few parents paid $70 for the 2022 -2023 yearbook back in April. Three months later and those families are still waiting on the hardcover versions to come.

"We paid for the yearbook back in April, here it is October, end of October and we still haven’t received it," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said she has been in constant communication with the school for months and she wants to know if the families will receive a yearbook at all.

"She is getting ready to go to college, you know, where is her yearbook? Where is all that fun stuff that goes with it, it’s memories what is being created it is great memories," Mitchell said.

The superintendent for Kingsville ISD Superintendent Cecilia Reynolds-Perez said that in the meantime, a digital copy for the yearbook was distributed in May.

Perez said they have been in close communication with the parents updating them as to why the books were delayed.

"We want to make sure they are high quality, when we ask for revisions we know that is going to take a little bit longer, and that is what we have explained, and we want to have as quality yearbook as possible," Mitchell said.

Perez said the school wanted to make sure they capture most of the year all the way until graduation and prom as well, and they were working with the publishing company to complete the orders.

"We didn’t have a hard launch date, we just continued to have the dates from the publishing company but if there were errors and we sent it back to make sure it gets to be the quality the students deserve," Perez said.

Perez said they will survey the students to see if they have students interested in year books for the next school year.

Mitchell said if that were the case, she hoped the situation could be handled differently.

"Make sure the book is published in an appropriate amount of time, so that when the kids gradate or leave the school the school year they have their book with them," Mitchell said.

Perez said they hope the yearbooks would be distributed by Oct. 30.

