Kingsville businesses benefit from Wings Over South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jet noise brought a sigh of relief for the Kingsville economy as the Wings Over South Texas event this past weekend brought visitors from across the state to the Coastal Bend.

Restaurants and hotels were full over the weekend. Oralia Mendoza, the head of the janitorial staff at the Hampton Inn, said that she was excited to see people coming in.

" We were fully booked, we had all rooms occupied, and families from everybody, we were fully booked and are still booked," she said.

Ysidro Villarreal and his family own Big House BBQ and Big House Burgers. He said this weekend was great for business.

"This year we were fortunate that it happened again. Our sales were up probably 30-35 percent over a normal week, which is great. The people who came into town, you know tourists, and they were able to shop in town and our restaurants, we felt it, so it was great," he said.

Villarreal hopes to see a bigger increase in not only his business but businesses across theKkingsville area, especially with more events headed to the area in the future.