Heavy police presence at King High School after fight breaks out in cafeteria

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District Police is currently investigating a fight that broke out in the King High School cafeteria on Tuesday afternoon around 12:25 p.m.

The incident happened in the cafeteria, and students were placed under a holding pattern for precautionary measures, according to school officials.

CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said there had been reports of a student who was stabbed with a weapon but assures that information is false.

King High School Principal Prudence Farrell released a statement on the school's social media website and said classes returned to normal operations at approximately 1:25 p.m.

King High School parents also took to social media to express their concerns.

Many parents stated on Facebook that they were currently on campus picking up their children because students need to be signed out before departing campus.

