CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Richard King High School is canceling classes Friday.

The district posted that a break in the main water line is the reason for the cancellation.

The school's homecoming game is still on.

"Our game proceeds as schedule tonight at Cabaniss Sports Complex," says a post from the district. "Thank you Ray High School for graciously hosting our volleyball game."

KRIS 6 News is working to find out when the water line will be back in service and if classes will resume next week.