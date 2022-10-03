Kiewit Offshore employee dies after falling off platform, Coast Guard recovers body from La Quinta Channel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A search and rescue effort by the Coast Guard turned into a search and recovery on Saturday afternoon.

The United States Coast Guard Sector-Corpus Christi received a call around 1:45 p.m. from the Corpus Christi Police Department about a man who fell off a platform at Kiewit Offshore Services and into La Quinta Channel.

An on-site safety officer said when the man fell in the water, he never resurfaced and had been missing for 15 minutes.

"Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and diverted an airborne MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi and an underway 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Coast Guard Station Port Aransas to search," said officials.

A dive team was able to recover the unknown man's body.

Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi, Coast Guard Station Port Aransas, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, CCPD, Ingleside Police Department, and the Aransas Pass dive team assisted in the recovery efforts.

The employee's identity has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 for more updates.