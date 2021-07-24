Watch
Kemps Ridley hatchlings released at Malaquite Beach Saturday

KRIS file photo.
A turtle hatchling release has been set Friday and Saturday at Malaquite Beach at the Padre Island National Seashore.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was another great turn-out at Malaquite Beach for a live turtle hatchling release early Saturday morning.

For the second day in a row, hundreds of people woke up before sunrise to attend the release. More than a hundred Kemps Ridley hatchlings were released behind the visitors center on Malaquite Beach just before sunrise.

On Friday, more than 1,300 people attended a release in the same spot. These are the first two hatchling releases to allow in-person attendance since the pandemic began. The releases were hosted by Padre Island National Seashore. Stay up-to-date on the latest turtle releases on their Facebook page.

