Junior Livestock Show nearing its completion

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is drawing to its conclusion as it ends this weekend.

If you were there on Sunday, you saw the future of agricultural engineering competition taking center stage.

It was the start of the large projects competition for ag mech students, involving kids from the third grade to high school seniors.

The projects are limited only by their ability and creativity.

The work is judged in several categories.

“The Judges will look for the structural integrity, they'll look for the ingenuity, they'll look for fit finish, applicability to the ag mech show,” said Joe Newcomb, treasurer of the ag mech committee. “And all of those along with the interview with the individual participant.”

Judging happens all day on Wednesday.

Then on Saturday, there's a silent auction where the projects can be bought.

