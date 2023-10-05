Watch Now
Junior League of Corpus Christi Presents R.O.C.K.E.T.S.

The Junior League of Corpus Christi are giving kids a chance to learn through hands on experiements.
Each year, events are programmed to enhance the cognitive skills of children in areas of science, technology, engineering, and math while having fun at the same time.
Posted at 12:33 PM, Oct 05, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Junior League of Corpus Christi invited families from across the Coastal Bend to show up to La Retama Central Library on Saturday for a day of learning.

It's called Raising Our Children's Knowledge by Educating Through Science, or R.O.C.K.E.T.S. It's aimed at giving kids a look inside science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields through fun, hands-on experiments for kids of all ages and backgrounds.

"Studies show that there is a lack of women and black and brown men in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics. So we thought, 'What a great opportunity to show our local youth different opportunities they have," says Brianna Davis of the Junior League of Corpus Christi.

The yearly event was a huge success, with dozens of families in the library for the unique learning opportunity.

"Oh, it's a great learning experience, it's something different to do, and there's so many hands-on experiences that they could do, and a great way to learn science is hands-on," says mother Kathryn Huddleston.

The Junior League of Corpus Christi is now trying to bring the fun home for kids. They are launching a new program that provides home STEM kits to local schools, and they are also providing frequent at-home STEM learning opportunities through their Facebook page.

