Junior League of Corpus Christi Presents R.O.C.K.E.T.S.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Junior League of Corpus Christi invited families from across the Coastal Bend to show up to La Retama Central Library on Saturday for a day of learning.

It's called Raising Our Children's Knowledge by Educating Through Science, or R.O.C.K.E.T.S. It's aimed at giving kids a look inside science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields through fun, hands-on experiments for kids of all ages and backgrounds.

"Studies show that there is a lack of women and black and brown men in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics. So we thought, 'What a great opportunity to show our local youth different opportunities they have," says Brianna Davis of the Junior League of Corpus Christi.

The yearly event was a huge success, with dozens of families in the library for the unique learning opportunity.

"Oh, it's a great learning experience, it's something different to do, and there's so many hands-on experiences that they could do, and a great way to learn science is hands-on," says mother Kathryn Huddleston.

The Junior League of Corpus Christi is now trying to bring the fun home for kids. They are launching a new program that provides home STEM kits to local schools, and they are also providing frequent at-home STEM learning opportunities through their Facebook page.