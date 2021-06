CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Juneteenth is now underway.

The ten day celebration runs from June 9-19. It marks the day the Union General Gordon Granger landed in Galveston back on June 19, 1865 with news the Civil War ended and that the slaves were freed.

The celebration kicked off in Corpus Christi with a networking event at the Muse Bistro.

