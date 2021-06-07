Watch
Check out the complete list of local Juneteenth events

Juneteenth events hosted by the TABPHE kick-off Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Juneteenth is this Saturday.

The annual holiday, which originated in Texas, commemorates the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas learned they were free, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

Locally, the Corpus Christi Juneteenth Coalition, will be hosting the Ten Days of Celebration and Exploration of Emancipation, starting this Wednesday.

The coalition putting on the event is made up of local members of the Corpus Christi Academy of African American Women Doctors, the Black Chamber of Commerce, Women Business Owners, the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education (TABPHE), and the Northside Juneteenth Committee.

Interested in joining the TABPHE of Corpus Christi? Peruse their membership offerings here.

