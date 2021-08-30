Watch
Julian Galloway sworn in as newest member of CCPD

Courtesy photo.
Julian Galloway was sworn in Monday as an honorary officer for the Corpus Christi Police Department.
Julian Galloway
Posted at 3:58 PM, Aug 30, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department honored the newest member of its department on Monday, Honorary Officer Julian Galloway.

Julian, who was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma in December 2019, is the sone on Senior Corpus Christi Police Officer Lee Galloway.

Julian recently had a routine scan, where it was discovered that he had three new brain tumors. The largest of the three was recently removed at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. The other two will hopefully be taken care of by a high-dose chemo which he will start tomorrow, followed by a stem cell rescue.

Judge Missy Medary swore in Julian today with a special oath. Julian promised to use his superpowers as an honorary police officer to stay relentless in his fight against the cancer bad guys.

You can follow Julian's journey here.

