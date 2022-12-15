Judge sentences Three Rivers meth dealer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roger Lee Martinez, a Three Rivers resident, will serve time for distributing more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice stated.

U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton ordered him to serve 120 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Martinez, aged 40 years, pleaded guilty on June 1, 2022. He has also waived his right to appeal.

The investigation revealed that Martinez had distributed meth between Jan. 1, 2018, and July 29, 2020, sometimes from a hotel room in Three Rivers.

On Aug. 11, 2020, law enforcement conducted a search at that location which resulted in the discovery of 141.5 grams of meth in a neighboring room inside an air conditioner frame.

He will remain in custody to be transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prison facility.

