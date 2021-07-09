Join our Coastal Bend Weather Watchers Facebook page

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've been fortunate to receive many great pictures of the recent flooding from you, our viewers.

This morning, viewer Joy D. Marshall sent a picture to our Coastal Bend Weather Watcher's Facebook page that showed the conditions in her neck of the woods.

She says the flood waters were so high at their Rockport home that her family decided to do some fishing in their backyard.

And our very own chief photographer Mike Salazar submitted a picture of a double rainbow over the Southside of Corpus Christi earlier this morning.

It was taken by his grandson, Oliver.

We're interested in all of your weather videos and pictures.

And it doesn't just have to be storms, either.

You can send any weather-related picture to our Facebook page Coastal Bend Weather Watchers by joining here.

And while you are there you can get the latest insights from our team of meteorologists and even ask them questions. It's unmatched access for the Coastal Bend.

Join our Facebook page today!