Join House of Rock's 17th annual tamale dinner and Lone Star Christmas tree event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tamales and Loan Star Beer are an annual tradition at House of Rock in downtown Corpus Christi, and this year the tradition lives on for the 17th year.

On Friday December 24 starting at 7:30 p.m., House of Rock will host a free tamale dinner for guests. While there, they can guess how many beer cans make up the Lone Star Christmas tree, with the winner getting two tickets to every House of Rock concert for the entire year.

“We were on a tight budget with very little resources the first few years of operation. Lone Star was our number one selling beer for years, it just made sense to use the resources we had on hand,” said owner Casey Lain in a release. “People loved the tree, it became an interictal part of our holiday décor.”

Lain says the event is family-friendly and free to anyone looking for their next Christmas Eve Tradition.

“The Lone Star Tree is all about fun, tradition, and photo opportunities. Everyone is welcome to come out any day of the week from open until close to admire the tree, take pictures, and start counting cans!” Lain said.

