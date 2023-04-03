Job fair to be held at Nueces County Courthouse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Courthouse will be hosting a job fair at the Lipan Street entrance on April 4 from 8 to 11 a.m. The event is being held to recruit candidates for open positions in the Public Works Department, the Sheriff’s Office, and other departments.

The county is actively recruiting job seekers to fill the following positions:

• Equipment operator

• Truck driver

• Roadway maintenance worker

• Mechanical maintenance worker

• Mechanic

• Corrections officer

Representatives from each hiring department will be available to discuss the positions and veterans are highly encouraged to attend the job fair and apply for employment. There will be no immediate interviews but applications will be reviewed and qualified applicants will be contacted.

A representative from the Human Resources Department will be available to discuss the application process, career development and training opportunities, the benefits of working for Nueces County, and other employment questions.

