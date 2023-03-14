Jim Wells County escaped inmate captured

On Sunday, March 12, Juan Ybanez escaped from the Jim Wells County Jail.

It's unclear how he was able to escape but law enforcement tells KRIS 6 News he was in jail for a motion to revoke probation. They also said he has a lengthy criminal history including assault causing bodily injury to family, criminal trespass, harassment, drugs, and carrying an unlawful weapon.

On Monday night, the United States Marshals, Corpus Christi Division requested assistance from the community to locate Ybanez by offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The search ended on Tuesday morning when the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force along with Deputies from Jim Wells County captured Ybanez at 529 County Road 467 Green Acres in Alice.