Jim Lago, longtime Corpus Christi radio personality, has died

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Long time radio personality Jim Lago died Wednesday night in Corpus Christi.

He was a familiar voice on local radio airwaves. Jim Lago retired in December 2019 after a broadcasting career of more than 30 years.

At the time of his retirement, Lago was host of "Lago In The Morning," which aired on KKTX 1360.

In April 2019, Jim Lago was hospitalized after he had a mild stroke while on the air.

Big Frank, a former co-worker of Lago's at KKTX, tells KRIS 6 News that Lago had been dealing with some health issues. No cause of death was given, and funeral arrangements are pending.

Jim Lago had been inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2016.

