Jim Hogg County searches for missing man

JIM HOGG COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
Photo: Picture of Juan Sanchez, who went missing recently.
Juan Sanchez
Posted at 2:06 PM, Sep 23, 2021
JIM HOGG COUNTY, Texas — The Jim Hogg County Emergency Management agency says a 28-year-old man went missing recently.

Authorities say 28-year-old Juan Sanchez went missing Tuesday morning.

Police say Sanchez was spotted in Hebbronville on Monday night into Tuesday morning around Napa Auto Parts.

He was last seen wearin Black Basketball shorts, orange T-shirt and Brown Nike shoes.

They added his family is concerned for his safety due to medical history.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please contact law enforcement.

